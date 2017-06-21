the Buzz 2: Housing Neutrality

the Buzz 2: Housing Neutrality

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

The clock is ticking for Joe Rice's 90-unit apartment complex on 550 W. Broadway, known as Sagebrush Apartments. Town councilors moved to continue a vote to approve the Planned Unit Development and sketch plan to a special June 27 meeting, despite Councilman Don Frank's objections that people in need of housing don't have time to wait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your mayor from Hell Jun 14 Peggy 1
News FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am Apr '17 James 1
Baal Worship City Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan '17 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC