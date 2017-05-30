Natural gas station awaits final appr...

Natural gas station awaits final approval

After several site changes and logistical roadblocks, a compressed natural gas station in Jackson Hole appears to be in the home stretch. Energy Conservation Works, Lower Valley Energy, Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities Coalition, and the town and county have explored a CNG station for about five years.

