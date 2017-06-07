FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis

FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis

There are 1 comment on the Planet Jackson Hole story from Wednesday Jun 7, titled FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis. In it, Planet Jackson Hole reports that:

"Welcome to the Wild West of mental health care." That's how Stephanie,* a 40-something professional and Jackson native, described the day she checked into the emergency department at St. John's Medical Center a few years ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Humanspirit

Live Oak, FL

#1 Thursday
any way for the corruption o the mental health industry to make a buck. Go after the cowboys and their families now. No science to the mental health industry. the attempt is to mind drug and create irrational thinking. KEEP THEM AWAY FROM THE COWBOYS, FAMILY ESPECIALLY CHILDREN
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am Apr '17 James 1
Baal Worship City Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan '17 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Teton County was issued at June 09 at 1:59PM MDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC