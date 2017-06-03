Artists from China, U.S. hold exhibit...

Artists from China, U.S. hold exhibition for World Environment Day

Flying egrets, slothful capybaras, mighty llamas are just some of the works presented by a Chinese and American artist duo after they visited Ibera Wetlands, Argentina. The exhibition is being held to highlight environmental issues.

