Artists from China, U.S. hold exhibition for World Environment Day
Flying egrets, slothful capybaras, mighty llamas are just some of the works presented by a Chinese and American artist duo after they visited Ibera Wetlands, Argentina. The exhibition is being held to highlight environmental issues.
