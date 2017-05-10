Rolling into Grand Teton

Rolling into Grand Teton

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

Rawlin Kearns, 4, of Jackson, reacts to the claws on a grizzly bear pelt Saturday during Junior Ranger Day at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. The day had a theme of "To the Tetons and Beyond" and focused on the August solar eclipse that will pass over the park.

