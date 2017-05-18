Despite slow start, experts see big summer for tourism
Despite experiencing a slow spring in terms of tourism, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is predicting summer tourism will reach similar heights as last year - which set several records for visitation. According to an executive summary released by the Chamber on Monday, occupancy during April declined by 13 percent compared with last year.
