Culture Klash: Ditch the Straw
Sarah Steinwand couldn't help noticing: every time she ordered a cocktail at a bar it came with two small plastic straws. She thought about all the plastic that ends up in landfills and in the ocean and while the straws were small, they also seemed unnecessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|Baal Worship City
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Why does your town block you from posting about...
|Jan '17
|Tennessee
|1
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC