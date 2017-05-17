Creative Peaks: Seasoned Response
The artist's abstract encaustic paintings may not always be instantly recognizable as landscapes, but that's the beauty and mystery of the work. By rendering landscape in abstract expressionistic ways, Gibson invites the viewer to reflect upon actual and metaphorical places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|Baal Worship City
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Why does your town block you from posting about...
|Jan '17
|Tennessee
|1
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC