Cannell Capital Llc Buys LendingClub ...

Cannell Capital Llc Buys LendingClub Corp, Veracyte Inc, eHealth Inc, Sells IntraLinks Holdings ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Jackson, WY, based Investment company Cannell Capital Llc buys LendingClub Corp, Veracyte Inc, eHealth Inc, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, QuinStreet Inc, Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, Liberty Tax Inc, Craft Brew Alliance Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, sells IntraLinks Holdings Inc, Exterran Corp, Callon Petroleum Co, GTT Communications Inc, EVINE Live Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Capital Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Cannell Capital Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $313 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am Apr '17 James 1
Baal Worship City Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan '17 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Teton County was issued at May 12 at 10:32AM MDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC