Cannell Capital Llc Buys LendingClub Corp, Veracyte Inc, eHealth Inc, Sells IntraLinks Holdings ...

Jackson, WY, based Investment company Cannell Capital Llc buys LendingClub Corp, Veracyte Inc, eHealth Inc, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, QuinStreet Inc, Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, Liberty Tax Inc, Craft Brew Alliance Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, sells IntraLinks Holdings Inc, Exterran Corp, Callon Petroleum Co, GTT Communications Inc, EVINE Live Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Capital Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Cannell Capital Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $313 million.

