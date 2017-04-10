Wyoming biologist assesses elk refuge carcasses for disease
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, APRIL 8-9 - In this March 23, 2017 photo, National Elk Refuge biological technician Tim Pratt collects data from a dead elk at the National Elk Refuge near Jackson, Wyo. "We want to know the mortality rate and also find out how the winter is treating them," Pratt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am
|Apr 3
|James
|1
|Baal Worship City
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Why does your town block you from posting about...
|Jan '17
|Tennessee
|1
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC