UW offers MBA info session
The University of Wyoming offers a fully accredited online Master of Business Administration program, and college officials are coming to Jackson today to talk about it. Why might an online MBA be a good fit? For one, you could stay in Jackson while leaping into higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
