the Buzz: Feeding a Need
An uncertain financial future for Teton County School District could impact some of its most vulnerable students. But in the face of proposed state and federal budget cuts, TCSD information coordinator Charlotte Reynolds said the district will do all it can to ensure programs that most benefit students-like free and reduced meals-survive.
