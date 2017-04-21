SPET Showdown

SPET Showdown

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

In response to a series of ads published by "Keep Wyoming Wild" and Save Historic Jackson Hole criticizing the SPET tax, Jackson Town Councilman Jim Stanford has challenged Justin Adams, co-found of SHJH, to a SPET debate next week. The "showdown" happens 7 p.m Wednesday at the Elks Club and is open to the public.

