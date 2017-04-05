Sheriff: ICEa s Visit Was Routine
Over the weekend officers from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement were in Jackson to detain about nine people with warrants for their arrest. By Monday they'd arrested four people, raising concerns among the community about an immigration raid, but local law enforcement says ICE's visit was routine and not part of an immigration bust.
