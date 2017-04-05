Sheriff: ICEa s Visit Was Routine

Sheriff: ICEa s Visit Was Routine

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

Over the weekend officers from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement were in Jackson to detain about nine people with warrants for their arrest. By Monday they'd arrested four people, raising concerns among the community about an immigration raid, but local law enforcement says ICE's visit was routine and not part of an immigration bust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am Mon James 1
Baal Worship City Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan '17 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Teton County was issued at April 05 at 8:22AM MDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Oakland
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC