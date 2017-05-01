New judge on Pack case
The change of judges was filed Friday in Teton County District Court. It comes after the defendant, Donald Pack Jr., waived a potential conflict disclosed by Judge Timothy Day, who worked as a Teton County sheriff's deputy when the original investigation took place and who said he knows one of the alleged victims, court files state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am
|Apr 3
|James
|1
|Baal Worship City
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Why does your town block you from posting about...
|Jan '17
|Tennessee
|1
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC