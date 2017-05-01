New judge on Pack case

New judge on Pack case

Saturday Apr 29

The change of judges was filed Friday in Teton County District Court. It comes after the defendant, Donald Pack Jr., waived a potential conflict disclosed by Judge Timothy Day, who worked as a Teton County sheriff's deputy when the original investigation took place and who said he knows one of the alleged victims, court files state.

