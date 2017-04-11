Music Box: Final Hurrahs
The best part about closing weekend shenanigans is that it happens twice-JHMR last weekend, and Grand Targhee this Sunday. The weekend at Targhee's Trap Bar will feature Celtic Americana band Swagger on Friday, and an epic closing party with basement rock band Lazy Eyes on Sunday.
