Munger Mountain Groundbreaking
Gov. Matt Mead made a trip to Jackson Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and joined students, trustees, staff and state legislators for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of Munger Mountain Elementary School. The dual immersion school will open to students in August 2018.
Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
