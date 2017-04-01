Jackson man killed in single vehicle ...

Jackson man killed in single vehicle accident near Thayne

Read more: Star Valley Independent

According to WHP, the accident occurred Sunday, March 26th at 9:52 p.m. on US Highway 89 at mile post 97, approximately three miles south of Thayne. Jackson, Wyoming resident Gabriel Martinez Cortez, 36, was traveling north in a 1990 Acura Legend passenger when he failed to properly negotiate a left-hand curve in the highway.

