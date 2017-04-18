Airport, Uber split on fees

A cheaper alternative to taking a taxi from Jackson Hole Airport is being delayed due to Uber's reluctance to accept a $3.25 one-way fee that would be passed along to riders. Meeting on Wednesday, the airport's board of directors OK'd an amendment to ground transportation rules intended to comply with recently enacted legislation that allows Uber, Lyft and other "transportation network companies" to operate in Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.