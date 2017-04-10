A deadly crash has killed a western W...

A deadly crash has killed a western Wyoming man

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: KGWN

A fatal crash south of Thayne, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 36 year old Jackson, Wyoming resident Gabriel Martinez Cortez. According to Wyoming highway Patrol, the crash occurred on March 26th at 9:52 p.m. on US Highway 89 at mile post 97 approximately three miles south of Thayne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am Apr 3 James 1
Baal Worship City Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan '17 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC