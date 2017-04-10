A deadly crash has killed a western Wyoming man
A fatal crash south of Thayne, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 36 year old Jackson, Wyoming resident Gabriel Martinez Cortez. According to Wyoming highway Patrol, the crash occurred on March 26th at 9:52 p.m. on US Highway 89 at mile post 97 approximately three miles south of Thayne.
