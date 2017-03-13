WHP to continue increased presence on Teton Pass
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has taken steps to decrease the continued disregard of the trailer and overweight restrictions on Teton Pass between Jackson, Wyoming and the Idaho state line for the remainder of the seasonal closure . Multiple violations of these restrictions have led to unnecessary crashes, closures of the pass, and stranded motorists who were on the highway legally this winter.
