the Buzz 2: Redmond Hall Gets Real

Shovels will move snow, or more likely break ground, April 10 at the corner of Redmond and Hall, marking the beginning construction phase of a 28-unit affordable rental housing project. That the Jackson Community Housing Trust's Redmond Hall project offers rental units rather than home ownership was a selling point to elected officials throughout the project's campaign.

