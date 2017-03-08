Still On The Air For Now
Yesterday, we told you about the possibility of Rich Broadcasting's four stations going dark thanks to a disputed tower rental bill. We spoke to Rich Broadcasting owner Richard Mecham who told us last night that his stations in Jackson, Wyoming, are still on the air for now but he's in complete limbo, not knowing what American Tower plans to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baal Worship City
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Why does your town block you from posting about...
|Jan '17
|Tennessee
|1
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
|Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mindy Alvarez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC