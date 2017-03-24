Roadside blocking a portion of the Gros Ventre Road on the Bridger-Teton National Forest
JACKSON, Wyo., March 23, 2017 - Today, the U.S. Forest Service's Bridger-Teton National Forest crews discovered a rock slide that is partially blocking the Gros Ventre Road on the Jackson Ranger District.
