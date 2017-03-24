Roadside blocking a portion of the Gros Ventre Road on the Bridger-Teton National Forest

Warning : array_flip() expects parameter 1 to be array, boolean given in /nfs/c07/h03/mnt/173187/domains/starvalleyindependent.com/html/wordpress/wp-content/themes/tc_superads_customizer/inc/template-tags.php on line 473 Warning : array_flip() expects parameter 1 to be array, boolean given in /nfs/c07/h03/mnt/173187/domains/starvalleyindependent.com/html/wordpress/wp-content/themes/tc_superads_customizer/inc/template-tags.php on line 473 JACKSON, Wyo., March 23, 2017 - Today, the U.S. Forest Service's Bridger-Teton National Forest crews discovered a rock slide that is partially blocking the Gros Ventre Road on the Jackson Ranger District.

