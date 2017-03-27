Opinions sought on Wyoming math standards
If you are passionate about math standards and assessment, the Wyoming Department of Education and the State Board of Education want your ideas. The Math Standards Review Committee is beginning the standards review process, and it wants the public to be involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
