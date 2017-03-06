Mother of impaled skier says he is much more than viral sensation
A ski instructor and Spokane native is becoming a viral sensation all because of an unfortunate injury. A tree branch impaled his lip! Nathanial "Natty" Hagood's mother Rebecca Mack tells KXLY her son can't believe all the attention this is getting.
