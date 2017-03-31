Missing Lawmakers Miff Residents

Missing Lawmakers Miff Residents

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

Frustrated Teton County residents filed into the county building on Thursday for a meeting with field reps from the offices of Sens. Barrasso and Enzi and Rep. Cheney. Since the start of the congressional session in January, all three representatives have eschewed facing their Teton County constituents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baal Worship City Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan '17 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mindy Alvarez 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC