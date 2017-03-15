$80,000 in drugs seized in Jackson, t...

$80,000 in drugs seized in Jackson, two arrests made

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Star Valley Independent

The Teton County Sheriff's Office confiscated nearly $80,000 worth of drugs and arrested two people Monday in a Jackson, Wyoming apartment complex. In a press release, the sheriff's office said they issued a warrant on the residence as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

