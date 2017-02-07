Snow causes roof to collapse on 3 Jackson businesses
Heavy snow caused a roof to cave-in on Broadway street in Jackson Monday, February 6, 2017, forcing 3 business to close indefinitely. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that Sears, Hole Bowl and Axis Gymnastics and Sports Academy were forced to evacuate after the collapse happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. About 50 people were inside Hole Bowl, a bowling alley and restaurant, when the roofed caved in.
