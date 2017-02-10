DMOS didn't reinvent the wheel, but i...

DMOS didn't reinvent the wheel, but it did redesign the snow shovel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Digital Trends

They say there is no point reinventing the wheel but some simple tools are just begging for innovation. The latest of these comes from a Kickstarter campaign for the Alpha Shovel , a snow shovel redesign by DMOS Collective out of Jackson, Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baal Worship City 4 hr Tim Shey 1
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan 14 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth (Aug '16) Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mindy Alvarez 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,796,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC