Brett Dennen's START Bus Set
Brett Dennen surprised START Bus riders Friday, Jan. 27, with a pop-up set aboard a bus from Teton Village to Jackson. Dennen's 8-stop Lift Series tour brought him through ski towns across the West, where he coupled concerts with a day of skiing and promoting environmental stewardship.
