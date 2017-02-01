Women's March in Jackson, W...

Women's March in Jackson, W...

Wednesday Jan 25

Almost 1,000 people marched through downtown Jackson on Jan. 21, 2017 to demonstrate the policies of incoming President Donald J. Trump, who was inaugurated the day before. PHOTOS BY BRADLY J. BONER / NEWS&GUIDE Tracy Lamb, right, and Cindy Campbell embrace in front of a crowd of demonstrators during the Women's March on Saturday to the Jackson Town Square.

