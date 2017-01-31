Women's march draws crowds in Wyoming

Women's march draws crowds in Wyoming

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: SFGate

Cindy Campbell and Tracy Lamb embrace during a Women's March and protest Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Town Square in Jackson, Wyo. Several hundred people participated in the march, which was one of several that took place across the country as a demonstration against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

