the Buzz 2: The Youth Factor
A member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team who wants to groom America's next conservatives has his eyes on Jackson Hole. Charlie Kirk, 23, Trump's millennial advisor, said during a valley fundraiser last week that he wants to launch a local chapter of Turning Point USA.
