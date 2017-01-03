the Buzz 2: The Youth Factor

the Buzz 2: The Youth Factor

A member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team who wants to groom America's next conservatives has his eyes on Jackson Hole. Charlie Kirk, 23, Trump's millennial advisor, said during a valley fundraiser last week that he wants to launch a local chapter of Turning Point USA.

