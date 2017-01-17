Riot Act shines light for inclusivity

Riot Act shines light for inclusivity

Jackson theater company Riot Act, Inc. has signed on to the Ghostlight Project with 500 other theater companies from around the country. The project, a symbol of hope and unity, involves all the theater companies simultaneously lighting a ceremonial light and making a pledge for the "dark times ahead," according to a news release.

