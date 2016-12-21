Man accused of pointing loaded rifle at roommate
Jackson police officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. after a caller reported her roommate, 21-year-old Brennen Kelly Stewart, had pointed a rifle at her. "She had locked herself in a bathroom for protection, but the suspect was attempting to breach the door," said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
|Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mindy Alvarez
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10)
|Nov '15
|Gary C Palmer
|16
|Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ukrainian1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC