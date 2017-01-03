Culture Klash: Gone Gaga

Culture Klash: Gone Gaga

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

Once again, Dancers' Workshop is serving up world-class dance, this time on screen. DW has teamed up with the Jackson Hole Jewish Community to show an award-winning documentary film, Mr. Gaga , about one of contemporary dance's most respected choreographers, Ohad Naharin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mindy Alvarez 1
Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10) Nov '15 Gary C Palmer 16
Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ukrainian1 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Teton County was issued at January 10 at 11:05PM MST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,342 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,091

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC