Planning has begun for the first major commercial solar energy project in Wyoming, a state in which almost 90 percent of electricity generation comes from burning coal. The Sweetwater Solar project 15 miles northwest of Green River in southwest Wyoming would generate 80 megawatts, enough electricity for 12,000 homes.
