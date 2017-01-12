Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

Planning has begun for the first major commercial solar energy project in Wyoming, a state in which almost 90 percent of electricity generation comes from burning coal. The Sweetwater Solar project 15 miles northwest of Green River in southwest Wyoming would generate 80 megawatts, enough electricity for 12,000 homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mindy Alvarez 1
Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10) Nov '15 Gary C Palmer 16
Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ukrainian1 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC