Anthony Birkholz Memorial

Anthony Birkholz Memorial

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

More than 200 friends and family members of Anthony Birkholz gathered Monday evening at the Pink Garter Theatre to celebrate the life of the 31-year-old Jackson artist and filmmaker, who died Jan. 18 in Idaho Falls. Friends left notes and mementos on a makeshift altar in Birkholz's memory and spent the evening sharing stories to the beat of a drum, symbolizing a heartbeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does your town block you from posting about... Jan 14 Tennessee 1
New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jimmy 2
Scorched Earth Aug '16 Tim Shey 1
Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12) Jun '16 Tim Shey 2
Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15) Mar '16 Ex wife number two 7
Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mindy Alvarez 1
Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10) Nov '15 Gary C Palmer 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Teton County was issued at February 07 at 3:48PM MST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Jackson, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC