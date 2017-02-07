Anthony Birkholz Memorial

More than 200 friends and family members of Anthony Birkholz gathered Monday evening at the Pink Garter Theatre to celebrate the life of the 31-year-old Jackson artist and filmmaker, who died Jan. 18 in Idaho Falls. Friends left notes and mementos on a makeshift altar in Birkholz's memory and spent the evening sharing stories to the beat of a drum, symbolizing a heartbeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.