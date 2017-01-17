170118FreeSpeech
Millions of "nasty women" decked out in pussy gear galore will take to the streets Saturday, January 21, one day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The main march, Women's March on Washington, happens in Washington, D.C., with hundreds of affiliate marches taking places in cities and towns across the country.
