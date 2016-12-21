START shuttle offered to NYE partygoers
START will offer three in-town shuttles early Sunday morning, picking up riders at Town Square bus stop and dropping them off around Jackson, START Transit Operations Manager Peter Romaine said. "We'll go anywhere from East Jackson to Cottonwood," Romaine told the Jackson Hole Daily.
