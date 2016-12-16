Music Box: The Holiday Psyche

Music Box: The Holiday Psyche

Wednesday Dec 21

Whether you're a fan or not, Christmastime and holiday music stirs up memories and nostalgia. The recycling and updating of the great Americana songbook is a part of this tradition, and some of the most inviting soundscapes can be found in the local jazz community.

