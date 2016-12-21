Macias case sent to higher court
The man who prosecutors say caused the death of a Jackson woman in an auto crash in August appeared Wednesday in a Green River courtroom. This comes after a monthslong manhunt for 28-year-old Jason Alexander Macias, who officials say was hiding from the law in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
|Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mindy Alvarez
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10)
|Nov '15
|Gary C Palmer
|16
|Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ukrainian1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC