DMOS Launches 2nd Kickstarter Campaig...

DMOS Launches 2nd Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce New Alpha Shovel and Accessories

Tuesday Dec 13

Running from Dec. 13, 2016, at 8 a.m. PST to Feb. 9, 2017, at 11:59 p.m., DMOS " The Alpha Shovel: The Most Badass Shovel for Everyone " Kickstarter campaign provides loyal fans a first look at unbeatable pre-order discounts on the Alpha Shovel and its accompanying accessories: the T-handle saw and interchangeable T-grip. Last year on Kickstarter, DMOS introduced the Stealth Shovel , a pro-quality, packable tool for shoveling, raking, and biting through hard surfaces like ice and hard-pack snow.

