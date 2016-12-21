DMOS Launches 2nd Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce New Alpha Shovel and Accessories
Running from Dec. 13, 2016, at 8 a.m. PST to Feb. 9, 2017, at 11:59 p.m., DMOS " The Alpha Shovel: The Most Badass Shovel for Everyone " Kickstarter campaign provides loyal fans a first look at unbeatable pre-order discounts on the Alpha Shovel and its accompanying accessories: the T-handle saw and interchangeable T-grip. Last year on Kickstarter, DMOS introduced the Stealth Shovel , a pro-quality, packable tool for shoveling, raking, and biting through hard surfaces like ice and hard-pack snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
|Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mindy Alvarez
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10)
|Nov '15
|Gary C Palmer
|16
|Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ukrainian1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC