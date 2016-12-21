Decision delayed on dual-language school
The school board pushed the decision off by at least another month, opting for a Jan. 11 workshop on the topic instead of making what some thought was a rushed decision on a complex issue. Dual immersion - meaning equal numbers of native Spanish speakers and English speakers share a classroom and learn half the day in each language - is a style of education the district introduced in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
|Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mindy Alvarez
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10)
|Nov '15
|Gary C Palmer
|16
|Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ukrainian1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC