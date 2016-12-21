CWC looks for new building with SPET funds

As the town and county consider proposals for a new specific purpose excise tax, the business community is lobbying for a building for the Jackson branch of Central Wyoming College to be placed on the May SPET ballot. "CWC-Jackson fills a critical need in our community by educating and training employees for the jobs we need filled today," Jerry Blann, president of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, wrote in an email to the Town Council.

