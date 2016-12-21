Bond reduced for alleged rapist

Bond reduced for alleged rapist

A judge agreed to reduce the bond for a man who's in the Teton County Jail accused of raping two women in Jackson in the 1970s. The man is being referred to as "John Doe" or DKP Jr. He will remain anonymous by court order until his case is sent to district court later this winter.

