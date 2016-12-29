Birds the focus of educational progra...

Birds the focus of educational programs in Jackson

The National Elk Refuge in Jackson, Wyo., has scheduled a series of events in January to highlight species that inhabit the area seasonally and year-round. There will be a series of exhibits on display throughout the month in the upstairs theater of the Jackson Hole and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, 532 N. Cache St. in Jackson.

