Birds the focus of educational programs in Jackson
The National Elk Refuge in Jackson, Wyo., has scheduled a series of events in January to highlight species that inhabit the area seasonally and year-round. There will be a series of exhibits on display throughout the month in the upstairs theater of the Jackson Hole and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, 532 N. Cache St. in Jackson.
