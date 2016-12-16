161221coverfeat-8_ian
Ian McGregor is discussing how salami is made with a group of 8-, 9- and 10-year-old children as they begin a hands-on class making meatballs at Sweet Cheeks Meats butcher shop. "Fermentation is the transformation of one food into another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
|Wes Barron's Dream (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Tim Shey
|2
|Susan tittle married to stephen Kimble (Jan '15)
|Mar '16
|Ex wife number two
|7
|Earn $65.00 or more helping is assess a veterin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mindy Alvarez
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Jackson, WY (Aug '10)
|Nov '15
|Gary C Palmer
|16
|Ukrainians in Jackson Hole!!! How many of us ar... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ukrainian1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC