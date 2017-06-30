Bruster's Ice Cream to Open Highland Strip Location
Bruster's Real Ice Cream plans to move into the 1,300-square-foot space at 571 Highland St ., with construction set to begin soon and an expected opening date late this year, according to Loeb Properties Inc . Founded in 1989, Bruster's offers at least 24 ice cream flavors, along with sorbets, frozen yogurts, cakes and pies, among other items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson walk Phase 2 - the Bemis Mill (Oct '16)
|2 min
|North
|677
|Today's bible verse (Oct '16)
|47 min
|another viewer
|1,953
|Is it true Englewood
|51 min
|d b cooper
|2
|Is healthcare a right?
|1 hr
|MindBender
|69
|jobs in jackson for guys with past felony (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|me
|37
|Any banks in Jackson have free coin counting ma...
|2 hr
|guest
|11
|Gary Pickens Leaving Good Morning West Tennessee
|3 hr
|who cares
|2
|Best DUI/ criminal defense attorney
|3 hr
|I like low self e...
|33
|wbbj??? (Jan '11)
|Tue
|viewer
|76
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC